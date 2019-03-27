Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clash

A Palestinian man carries an injured youth at the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City March 22, 2019. — AFP pic

RAMALLAH, March 27 — A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank today, the Palestinian health ministry said, adding he was working as a volunteer medic at the time.

The health ministry reported Sajid Muzher, 17, was killed after clashes in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

He was shot by Israeli forces while working as a volunteer medic, a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Palestinian health minister Jawad Awad said the “occupation’s killing of a volunteer medic by shooting him in the stomach is a war crime.”

Israeli forces frequently enter refugee camps to carry out arrests or other operations, often sparking clashes with residents. — AFP