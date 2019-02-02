Singapore teen gets probation for molesting and pestering younger boys for naked pictures

District Judge May Mesenas sentenced a to 17-year-old teenager 27 months’ probation for molesting and pestering younger boys for naked pictures. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — A 17-year-old teenager who pestered a 10-year-old boy for naked pictures and molested another 13-year-old was sentenced to 27 months’ probation yesterday.

The teen, now 18, got to know his younger victim on March 21 last year when they were added to a WhatsApp group chat by another boy who attended the same student care programme as the teen.

The teen began messaging the 10-year-old privately on the same day, asking him to send pictures of his private parts and of himself masturbating. The boy said no, and the teen harassed him for the next few days.

At one point, he even offered the boy S$10 (RM30) to show his private parts over a video call, but the victim rejected the request.

On March 27 last year, the victim’s mother saw the teen’s messages. Alarmed, she called his school and discussed what to do with the student care supervisor.

She was advised to lodge a police report, which eventually led to the teen being charged with attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act with a child.

But the teen’s misdeeds began even earlier.

In January 2017, he got to know a 13-year-old schoolmate through a school camp.

They reconnected after a barbecue in August that year and, in October 2017, began meeting up often. The boys would go shopping or hang out at the victim’s house.

Between October and December 2017, the older teen would frequently grab his schoolmate’s private parts over the latter’s pants.

He would also talk about sex with the younger boy and once asked to see his private parts. The victim refused.

On January 5 last year, the victim told his senior schoolmates about being touched inappropriately and the group decided to confront the 17-year-old, who was at the victim’s house waiting for him to return from school.

The teen called the police.

All parties cannot be named to protect their identities.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas ordered the teen to perform 190 hours of community service in addition to probation.

She took into consideration three other charges — an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act, as well as two counts of possessing a fake police warrant card — for sentencing.

For molesting the 13-year-old, the teen could have been jailed up to five years, fined and caned.

For trying to procure an indecent act with a child, he could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000. ― TODAY