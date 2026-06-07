JUNE 7 — International partnerships are built not only on shared interests but also on trust. Contracts can be negotiated, investments can be expanded, and diplomatic dialogues can be institutionalized.

Yet without confidence that commitments will be honoured, even the strongest relationships can face strain.

Recent developments involving Norway and Switzerland, both Sectoral Dialogue Partners of Asean, highlight two contrasting approaches toward engagement with Southeast Asia.

The controversy surrounding Norway’s decision to halt or restrict missile-related exports to Malaysia has generated considerable concern in Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim openly expressed dissatisfaction with the development, emphasising that Malaysia had already fulfilled approximately ninety-five per cent of its payment obligations under the procurement arrangement.

From Malaysia’s standpoint, the issue transcended the acquisition of military hardware.

It touched on the broader question of whether agreements entered into in good faith could be altered after substantial financial commitments had already been made.

For a country such as Malaysia, which maintains a careful policy of strategic neutrality and seeks constructive relations with all major powers, the interruption of a defence contract creates unavoidable questions regarding reliability and predictability.

Norway, of course, remains a respected partner of Asean and Malaysia. Its contributions to renewable energy, maritime governance, sustainable fisheries, environmental protection, and climate diplomacy are substantial and widely appreciated.

Oslo’s position reflects domestic political calculations and long-standing commitments to export control regulations.

Nevertheless, the episode has created an unfortunate perception gap.

In international relations, perceptions often matter as much as intentions.

When one partner appears hesitant or constrained in expanding cooperation, attention naturally shifts toward those willing to deepen engagement.

This is precisely where Switzerland emerges as an increasingly significant actor.

Like Norway, Switzerland is a small but highly advanced European nation with a strong tradition of neutrality.

A Swiss flag stands in front of the Bürgenstock Resort, the venue for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, near Lucerne on May 28, 2024. — Reuters pic

Unlike many external powers engaging Asean today, Switzerland is not motivated primarily by strategic rivalry, military competition, or geopolitical balancing.

Instead, Switzerland has steadily expanded its economic, technological, and developmental footprint across Southeast Asia.

After more than a decade as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of Asean, Bern is increasingly treating Southeast Asia not as a secondary market but as a strategic pillar of its global engagement.

The numbers speak for themselves.

According to the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce, Singapore remains Switzerland’s principal trade and financial gateway into Southeast Asia, with Swiss exports reaching approximately US$7.2 billion annually. Thailand follows closely, receiving approximately US$6.2 billion in exports and hosting substantial Swiss investments.

Vietnam has become one of Switzerland’s fastest-growing partners, with bilateral trade exceeding US$3.1 billion and more than one hundred Swiss companies operating in the country.

Malaysia has attracted roughly US$7.7 billion in Swiss direct investment and recently benefited from the implementation of the EFTA-Malaysia Free Trade Agreement.

Indonesia, meanwhile, hosts more than one hundred Swiss firms and offers major opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Taken together, these figures reveal a country that is not withdrawing from Southeast Asia but moving decisively toward it.

The contrast with Norway is therefore not one of values but of momentum.

Switzerland appears increasingly convinced that Asean will become one of the defining economic regions of the twenty-first century.

The bloc’s population exceeds 700 million people. Its expanding middle class continues to drive consumption and innovation.

Its digital economy is among the fastest-growing in the world. Its strategic location places it at the centre of Indo-Pacific trade routes.

For Swiss policymakers and businesses, these realities present opportunities that cannot be ignored.

More importantly, Switzerland is engaging Asean across sectors that will define the future global economy.

Artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, sustainable finance, advanced manufacturing, vocational education, climate adaptation, renewable energy, and digital governance all represent areas where Swiss expertise is internationally recognised.

Asean countries are simultaneously seeking to move beyond middle-income status while navigating technological disruption and environmental pressures.

Switzerland’s experience provides valuable lessons in innovation-driven development.

There is also a deeper diplomatic affinity between Asean and Switzerland.

Both place significant emphasis on consensus-building. Both value neutrality and dialogue.

Both prefer diplomacy over confrontation. Both seek stability in an increasingly fragmented international system.

These shared principles create a natural basis for long-term cooperation.

At a time when global politics is increasingly characterized by polarization, sanctions, trade disputes, and geopolitical competition, Switzerland offers Asean a partnership focused on practical outcomes rather than ideological alignment.

This is particularly important for Asean.

The strength of Asean has never rested upon dependence on any single external partner.

Rather, its resilience derives from maintaining diverse relationships with countries willing to contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Switzerland’s expanding role reinforces that diversification.

The lesson from the Norway-Malaysia missile dispute is therefore larger than the dispute itself.

Southeast Asian countries are becoming increasingly discerning in their partnerships.

Reliability, consistency, and long-term commitment matter. Nations that demonstrate sustained engagement are likely to be viewed more favourably than those whose cooperation appears vulnerable to abrupt policy shifts.

Norway remains an important friend of Asean and will undoubtedly continue contributing in many areas.

Yet the diplomatic controversy surrounding the missile contract has highlighted the importance of trust in international partnerships.

Switzerland, by contrast, is sending a different signal.

Through trade, investment, technology transfer, educational cooperation, and sustainable development initiatives, it is demonstrating an intention to expand rather than limit its engagement with Southeast Asia.

As Asean approaches its sixth decade of regional integration, such commitment will be increasingly valued.

The future of Asean’s external relations will not be determined solely by the size of economies or military capabilities. It will also be shaped by which partners prove most dependable, most innovative, and most willing to invest in the region’s long-term success.

On that measure, Switzerland appears determined to step forward at precisely the moment when Asean’s strategic importance is becoming impossible to ignore.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies, International Islamic University Malaysia and a director, Institute of International and Asean Studies.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.