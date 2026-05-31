MAY 31 — When Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim published The Asian Renaissance in 1996, he was writing against the prevailing currents of his time. The Cold War had ended.

The United States stood unrivalled as the world's dominant power. Europe was accelerating its integration project.

Many believed that the future of globalization would be shaped primarily by Western institutions, Western ideas, and Western economic models. Anwar offered a different proposition.

He argued that Asia possessed not only economic potential but also civilizational depth.

The region's future prosperity would not be derived solely from industrialization, trade, and technology.

Rather, it would emerge from the fusion of economic dynamism with intellectual confidence, cultural renewal, and ethical values rooted in Asia's own traditions.

Thirty years later, the broad contours of that vision have come into sharper focus.

Asia today is no longer a peripheral actor in world affairs. It is increasingly at the center of global economic activity.

China has emerged as a leading economic power and Asean's largest trading partner. Japan remains one of the world's foremost technological and industrial economies.

South Korea has become a global leader in semiconductors, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation.

Together, these countries have demonstrated a remarkable capacity to work with the member states of Asean despite differences in history, political systems, and strategic outlooks.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) with other Asean leaders during the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on May 26, 2025. Asia’s growing economic and technological influence has reshaped the global balance of power over the past three decades, a development envisioned in Anwar’s book ‘The Asian Renaissance’, first published in 1996. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The Asean Plus Three framework, bringing together Asean, China, Japan, and South Korea, has become one of the most important mechanisms for regional cooperation. Not excluding the importance of the annual East Asian Summit.

What began as a response to the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 has evolved into a platform for financial stability, trade expansion, technological cooperation, and strategic dialogue.

Few regions in the world can rival the combined economic weight, manufacturing capability, technological sophistication, and human capital concentrated within East and Southeast Asia.

The rise of Asia is therefore no longer speculative.

It is measurable in trade flows, infrastructure networks, technological breakthroughs, educational achievements, and growing diplomatic influence.

Yet the Asian Renaissance envisioned by Anwar Ibrahim was never merely about economics.

At its heart was a conviction that Asia's revival must also be intellectual and civilizational.

Economic growth without cultural confidence would be incomplete. Prosperity without ethical foundations would prove fragile.

Technological advancement without wisdom could easily generate new forms of instability.

This dimension of the Asian Renaissance has often received less attention than it deserves.

Among those who have helped advance this civilizational conversation is Osman Bakar.

For decades, Professor Datuk Osman Bakar has argued that meaningful dialogue between Islam and Confucianism is essential to the future of Asia.

His scholarship has explored the ethical and philosophical foundations shared by both traditions, demonstrating that cultural engagement can strengthen rather than weaken civilizational identities.

Equally important is the contribution of Imtiyaz Yusuf, the Professor of Dialogical Studies at ISTAC in the International Islamic University, whose work has focused extensively on the comparative study of Islam and Buddhism.

In a region where both faiths shape the lives of hundreds of millions of people, his scholarship has highlighted common values relating to compassion, moral responsibility, social harmony, and human dignity.

The intellectual contributions of Osman Bakar and Imtiyaz Yusuf share a common lineage.

Both were students of the late Ismail Raji al-Faruqi at the Temple University in the United States.

Al-Faruqi's commitment to inter-civilizational understanding and comparative religious studies left a lasting influence on a generation of scholars who sought to merge traditions rather than divide them.

Their work also echoes the scholarship of the late Toshihiko Izutsu, whose pioneering studies of Islamic thought, Taoism, Buddhism, and comparative metaphysics remain among the most sophisticated efforts to understand civilizations on their own terms while uncovering deeper philosophical affinities between them.

Taken together, these scholars remind us that the Asian Renaissance is not simply about producing more goods, generating larger trade surpluses, or building faster digital networks.

It is also about creating a framework in which diverse civilizations can coexist, cooperate, and learn from one another.

Such intellectual foundations matter because Asia's rise is occurring during a period of considerable uncertainty.

The ongoing turbulence in West Asia serves as a powerful reminder that economic success does not eliminate strategic vulnerabilities. East Asia remains heavily dependent on imported energy.

The overwhelming majority of crude oil and liquefied natural gas flowing through the Gulf ultimately serves Asian economies. Any disruption to those supplies affects not only China, Japan, and South Korea but also the member states of Asean.

The consequences are immediate. Higher energy prices translate into inflationary pressures, rising transportation costs, supply-chain disruptions, and slower economic growth.

The prosperity that Asia has worked so hard to achieve can be affected by developments far beyond its immediate neighborhood.

This reality underscores the need for prudence.

The next stage of the Asian Renaissance must place greater emphasis on resilience.

Energy security, food security, digital infrastructure, strategic reserves, and supply-chain diversification can no longer be treated as secondary concerns.

They are now central components of national and regional security.

Fortunately, Asia possesses the resources and capabilities to meet these challenges.

China has become a global leader in renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

Japan continues to excel in robotics, precision engineering, advanced materials, and scientific research.

South Korea remains indispensable to the global semiconductor industry and digital economy.

Asean, meanwhile, offers demographic vitality, expanding markets, growing technological capabilities, and strategic connectivity.

Malaysia occupies a particularly important position within this broader landscape.

Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia and maintaining productive relations with all major powers, Malaysia has the capacity to contribute to dialogue, bridge differences, and promote cooperation.

This role aligns closely with Asean's longstanding preference for inclusivity, engagement, and strategic balance.

The emergence of artificial intelligence further reinforces the importance of cooperation.

Technological competition is intensifying globally, yet the benefits of innovation are greatest when knowledge is shared, standards are harmonized, and development remains inclusive.

Asean's interests are best served not by becoming entangled in rival blocs but by strengthening its own capabilities while remaining open to collaboration with all partners.

This approach reflects the deeper spirit of the Asian Renaissance itself.

Anwar Ibrahim's vision was never one of exclusivity or triumphalism. It has always been a firm believer in connecting and bridging different cultures and civilizations to work together.

It was a vision of an Asia confident enough to embrace modernity without abandoning its values, prosperous enough to contribute to global stability, and wise enough to recognize that genuine progress requires both material and moral advancement.

Thirty years after the publication of The Asian Renaissance, Asia has achieved much that once seemed improbable. It has become a center of economic growth, technological innovation, and geopolitical influence.

Yet the ultimate success of the Asian Renaissance will not be measured solely by wealth or power.

It will be measured by whether Asia can combine growth with wisdom, innovation with ethics, and diversity with harmony.

That remains the enduring promise of the Asian Renaissance—one that is as relevant today as it was in 1996. "The Asian Renaissance," is now in Mandarin version too, officially launched on May 31 2026 in Kuala Lumpur Tower.

* Phar Kim Beng is a professor of Asean Studies, International Islamic University Malaysia and a director, Institute of International and Asean Studies.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.