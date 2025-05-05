⁠“The right to housing means the right to live somewhere in security, peace and dignity — not in overcrowded, crumbling flats or flood-prone slums.” — United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

MAY 5 — Malaysia is at a crossroads. For too long, our urban centres — once proud symbols of growth and diversity — have been allowed to crumble under the weight of neglect, outdated infrastructure, and poor planning. If we continue to ignore this, many of our neighbourhoods will slip further into decay, dragging down the quality of life for millions.

The Urban Renewal Act (URA) is our opportunity to reverse that decline. It is not about luxury condos or gentrification — it is about ensuring that ordinary Malaysians have access to safe, decent, and liveable homes. It is about fixing what’s broken — and doing it right.

The Act proposes what we’ve long needed: proper legal frameworks, transparent compensation, public consultation, and a people-first approach to redevelopment. It moves us away from an era of shady backdoor deals and unchecked development — and toward a system that’s fair, transparent, and sustainable.

Unfortunately, instead of working together to fix what’s broken, some quarters of the opposition are once again resorting to an all-too-familiar playbook — using race to stoke fear. This brand of lazy politics is not only reckless but it does nothing to address the real struggles faced by everyday Malaysians.

Just last week, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming invited opposition MPs to visit run-down flats in the Klang Valley to see for themselves the urgency of urban renewal. Not a single one showed up. Instead of showing leadership, they stayed silent — content to criticise from afar.

Meanwhile, the problems continue to mount. In places like Rifle Range in Penang — once a pioneering model of public housing — the buildings are now falling apart. Residents face outdated wiring, pest infestations, poor ventilation, and lifts that break down regularly. Many have asked for help for years, but efforts have been stalled by bureaucracy and the absence of a national legal mechanism.

In places like Rifle Range in Penang, once a pioneering model of public housing, the buildings are now falling apart. Residents face outdated wiring, pest infestations, poor ventilation, and lifts that break down regularly. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Penang has tried to act on its own, but without federal support, even the best intentions get tangled in red tape. The URA can change that — giving states the power and resources to act decisively, while ensuring that no community is left behind.

So when certain politicians claim that the URA is a threat to Malay land or heritage, let’s call it what it is, and that is, misinformation. Malay rights are protected under our Federal Constitution — and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated this fact time and again.

The URA is a tool for progress that upholds fairness and presents hope. It is about making sure our children grow up with access to parks and clean walkways, not rat-infested corridors. While making sure our seniors live in comfort and not in fear of building collapse. Rifle Range, like so many communities across the country, is multiracial. Malays, Chinese, Indians — all struggling with the same issues: failing infrastructure, unsafe buildings, and a lack of basic services.

Supporting the URA means choosing a Malaysia that works for everyone — not just for those lucky enough to live behind security guards and gated fences.

In the end, the choice is simple: fix what’s broken — or leave it to crumble.

And we choose to fix it.

* Syerleena Abdul Rashid is the Member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.