JANUARY 1 —As we usher in 2025, the corporate world stands at a fascinating crossroads. In boardrooms and Zoom meetings across the globe, a quiet but profound transformation is underway. Generation Z — those born after 1997 — are beginning to step into management roles, and with them comes a revolutionary shift in leadership styles.

This generation, often labelled as digital natives, brings a fresh perspective to what leadership means in a hyperconnected, fast-evolving workplace. Gone are the days when leadership was synonymous with rigid hierarchies and authoritative decision-making. Instead, Gen Z is redefining management with a focus on collaboration, empathy, and leveraging technology in ways that were unthinkable even a decade ago.

Out with the old, in with the new

For decades, traditional management was built on a top-down structure where instructions flowed from the top and compliance was expected at the bottom. While this model worked in more static, predictable environments, today’s workplace is anything but static. Remote work, gig economies, and a constant flow of technological advancements have rendered rigid structures obsolete.

Enter Gen Z leaders, who are dismantling these hierarchies and replacing them with a more fluid, inclusive approach. Unlike their predecessors, who might have prioritized authority, this new generation of leaders places a premium on trust, open communication, and shared purpose. They understand that the best ideas don’t always come from the top but often emerge in environments where every voice is heard.

Take, for instance, the way Gen Z managers handle team meetings. Instead of the classic PowerPoint-driven monologue, they’re more likely to adopt collaborative tools like Miro or Slack to co-create agendas, solve problems in real time, and ensure everyone is on the same page. For them, leadership isn’t about issuing directives; it’s about fostering dialogue.

One of the most remarkable traits of Gen Z leaders is their innate ability to harness technology as a tool for productivity and innovation. While older generations had to adapt to digital tools, Gen Z grew up with them. From project management platforms like Trello and Asana to AI-powered analytics, these tools are second nature to them.

But it’s not just about adopting technology — it’s about using it to build stronger connections and better systems. Gen Z leaders are integrating tech not to micromanage but to empower their teams. Take AI-driven performance tracking tools, for example. These aren’t used to intimidate employees with constant surveillance but to provide real-time feedback that helps individuals grow.

Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. — Reuters pic

This fluency in technology also extends to how Gen Z managers think about problem-solving. They’re quick to crowdsource ideas, leverage online communities, or even experiment with virtual reality to simulate solutions. Their comfort with innovation means they’re less tied to “how things have always been done” and more focused on “what’s possible.”

Perhaps the most refreshing change brought by Gen Z leaders is their emphasis on empathy and purpose. Unlike the more transactional relationships often seen in traditional workplaces, Gen Z leaders see their teams as people first and employees second.

This generational shift aligns closely with the rise of mental health awareness and work-life balance. Gen Z managers understand that a burnt-out team isn’t a productive one, and they’re proactive in creating policies and environments that prioritize well-being. Whether it’s implementing flexible work hours, offering mental health days, or fostering a culture of psychological safety, they’re changing the narrative around what it means to be “productive.”

Equally important is their focus on purpose-driven work. Gen Z leaders are less interested in profit for profit’s sake and more invested in making a meaningful impact — be it through sustainability, social equity, or community engagement. For instance, companies led by Gen Z managers are more likely to adopt ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) frameworks, not as a PR exercise but as a core value system.

Challenges ahead

Of course, no transition is without its challenges. Gen Z managers are entering workplaces where they must navigate multigenerational teams, some of whom may still be sceptical of their unconventional methods. There’s also the question of whether their emphasis on collaboration and empathy can translate into measurable results in high-pressure, competitive environments.

Moreover, being digital natives comes with its own pitfalls. Over-reliance on technology can sometimes lead to less face-to-face interaction, which remains critical for building deep trust. Striking the right balance between digital efficiency and human connection will be key for this new wave of leaders.

As businesses prepare for the uncertainties of a new year, the rise of Gen Z leaders offers both a challenge and an opportunity. Companies willing to embrace their fresh perspectives will likely find themselves better equipped to navigate the complexities of a fast-changing world.

For the sceptics, the message is clear: Change is inevitable. Leadership styles that thrived in the 20th century won’t survive in the 21st. It’s time to let go of outdated practices and make space for the collaborative, empathetic, and tech-savvy leadership that Gen Z embodies.

For Gen Z leaders themselves, the journey is just beginning. As they take on more responsibilities, they’ll need to refine their skills, learn from other generations, and prove that their approach can deliver results.

But if there’s one thing we know about this generation, it’s that they don’t shy away from a challenge. In their hands, the future of leadership looks brighter, more inclusive, and better equipped to tackle the complexities of the modern world.

As we step into 2025, let’s take a moment to recognize and support this generational shift. After all, the leaders of tomorrow are already here — and they’re changing the game for the better.

* Ts Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency, and the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.