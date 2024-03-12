MARCH 12 — The Sarawak government has recently announced a wave of strategic initiatives, such as plans to establish its own airline and a ground-breaking move to offer free tertiary education to all.

These policy introductions reflect the Sarawak administration’s expressed desire to become the “strongest state in Malaysia for the next 50 years”, to borrow the words of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

As Sarawak charts its course, the well-being and development of its youngest citizens must not be forgotten. Yet, far too many children in Sarawak are growing up in poverty and facing barriers to health, education, and opportunity — studies consistently show that children in Sarawak suffer the highest deprivations across all indicators in Malaysia.

This is where the introduction of a universal child benefit can transform the status quo and move us a step closer towards a society where every Sarawakian child, from cradle to college, has the opportunity to flourish.

A universal child benefit programme would provide direct financial assistance to families with children, regardless of their income level and without conditions.

This means that every child in Sarawak would receive the support they need to thrive, irrespective of their family’s socio-economic status.

In a state where far too many families struggle to make ends meet, this programme would provide a lifeline, ensuring that no child goes hungry or lacks basic necessities like clothing and shelter.

By lifting families out of poverty, Sarawak can break the persisting cycle of deprivation and create a brighter future for generations to come.

Moreover, investing in our children’s well-being is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic economic decision for the state.

Research has shown that children who grow up in poverty are more likely to face health problems, perform poorly in school, and struggle to find employment as adults.

By providing financial support to families, we can ensure that every child has access to quality healthcare, education, and opportunities for personal growth. This, in turn, will lead to a more skilled and productive workforce, driving economic growth and prosperity across the state.

Critics may argue about the financial implications of implementing a universal child benefit, citing concerns about budgetary constraints and sustainability.

However, such concerns pale in comparison to the long-term benefits of investing in our children. Studies from around the world have shown that every dollar spent on early childhood development yields a return on investment multiple times over, in terms of reduced healthcare costs, increased educational attainment, and higher earning potential in adulthood.

To fund this programme, the Sarawak state can draw from its new state sovereign wealth fund and oil and gas revenue, alongside consolidating existing programmes such as the Endowment Fund Sarawak (which provides RM1,000 in the form of a trust fund to every Sarawak-born child).

Pioneering a universal child benefit will also position Sarawak as a trailblazer in national policymaking.

Sarawak can inspire other states and also the federal government to follow suit, shifting the focus from a charity-based framework to a rights-based progressive model.

As the largest state in Malaysia, Sarawak wields significant influence, not only in terms of population but also in setting the tone for political public discourse.

By championing a universal child benefit, Sarawak can take the mantle of national leadership and bring us much closer towards securing a better future for all children in Malaysia, not just Sarawakian children.

* Derek Kok is Senior Research Analyst at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on South-east Asia, Sunway University. His research focuses on social protection policies.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.