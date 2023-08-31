AUGUST 31 — Every year, as the nation comes together on the 31st of August, Malaysians from all walks of life, young and old alike, chant “MERDEKA! MERDEKA! MERDEKA!” as we sing along to Sudirman Arshad’s epic Tanggal 31 Ogos song as we remember that we are a nation that is free, fair and just for all.

However, of late there has been a rise in hate speech, racial prejudices and religious intolerance shared widely on social media and as an MP for over 30 years, I have witnessed the rise of extremism, radicalism and militant-type ideology spread all over the world including Malaysia. History has proven that only the desperate, scandalous and the despondent twist the truth, distort facts and alter real events for their own self-centered interests and power and clearly detrimental for the nation’s future. This dangerous trend must be countered by all and not just by law and order alone.

Last year, TikTok was filled with false statements and comments by irresponsible influencers and also politicians who aim to poison young minds by twisting facts on significant incidences in Malaysian history like the bloody May 13 1969 riots, the social contract in Malaysia and selected articles in the Federal Constitution — and most if not all of these lies and hypocrisy targeted the DAP.

Youngsters need to be equipped with political education, and must be allowed to have open discussions on politics, history and culture. There has to be a greater awareness of law and order and the Federal Constitution and more conversation on the rule of law.

I am prompted to remind all Malaysians, that Malaysia deserves better. We deserve better than to have politicians to flame the fires of racism and religious intolerance and because Malaysia belongs to us as much as we belong to Malaysia, we must defend our tanah air from these extremists, bigots and fanatics.

In Indonesia, the Pancasila was introduced in 1945 and carries with it principles of patriotism, democracy, welfare, internationalism and religious freedom and I can’t help but wonder how far Indonesia has come in terms of growth, development and unity.

I recall the five points of the Rukunegara that is 53 years old this year on its message of unity and harmony as the cornerstone of a progressive, successful and stable Malaysia. We must ensure that we reflect on the words and remind ourselves that we are Malaysian first and Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Kadazan, Iban, Dayak, Orang Asli and Orang Asal after. I was disgusted to see how the Rukunegara was twisted by an ignorant and malicious person on social media which targeted the Madani Government and when corrected, the person merely offered a half-baked apology and life resumes as usual.

This 66th Merdeka celebration will be a historic one under a united Madani Government which is the foundation of a new Malaysia that cares for the economy, the environment, education and healthcare, human rights and civil liberties, the rights of women, children, the disabled community, the indigenous people, migrants and refugees, of transportation, development and connectivity between all Malaysians, and most importantly the indomitable spirit of “Malaysia Boleh!”

Malaysia is our home and we must invest all our resources to safeguard our Rukunegara and our unity from all threats of extremism, radicalism and fanaticism to preserve a glorious Malaysia for the generation of our children and for their children and for them to carry on this torch.

Selamat Hari Merdeka, my Malaysia. May you prosper and overflow with compassion, love, peace, justice, freedom, integrity and good governance for all.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.