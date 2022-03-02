Freedom and democracy: Why we should all care about Ukraine ― Envoys for 18 countries and the ambassador of the EU delegation

MARCH 2 ― Freedom is a universal right. Freedom to live in peace and security. Freedom of speech. Freedom to vote and elect our legislative representatives and government. These freedoms are enshrined in the UN Charter to which there are 193 signatories around the world, including all our countries and the 10 members of Asean. Tragically, these basic freedoms are under threat in Ukraine ― a sovereign state and UN member since 1991. It is the second largest country in Europe (by area).

On February 24, President Putin of Russia ordered his military to invade Ukraine. This follows Russia’s attempted annexation and illegal occupation in 2014 of the Crimea region within Ukraine, which was condemned by a majority of countries in the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Ukraine has done nothing to provoke these illegal actions by Russia, which are a clear and flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukrainians simply wish to exercise their legitimate right to live in freedom and peace.

This conflict has major consequences for the global community: how we treat each other as nations and as individuals based on international law and the responsibilities of our UN membership. It has had an immediate impact on the global economy, already struggling with supply chain difficulties, labour shortages and rising inflation due to Covid. Since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, energy, transport, commodity and food prices have spiked around the world.

Although Europe seems far away, what happens in Ukraine matters to us all. Like ripples on a pond, the consequences of this crisis will hit the Indo-Pacific region, which needs to join condemnation of Russian aggression, so we can continue to build back better from the pandemic.

Our countries, the UN, EU, Nato and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have been working hard together for years to defuse regional tension and forge a peaceful resolution to this conflict (notably through the Minsk Agreements). These efforts have accelerated in recent months. Meanwhile, Russia continued to escalate tensions by stationing substantial military resources on Ukraine's borders and in the Black Sea area, through large military exercises and directly threatening Ukraine with the use of force.

Since Russia's illegal, unprovoked and premeditated military invasion of Ukraine last week, the death toll has tragically risen including many Ukrainian civilians. Ukraine's neighbours and other European states are understandably concerned about Russia's broader intentions. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, swiftly condemned Russia for its egregious and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Countries have united to condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprovoked aggression and express heartfelt solidarity with Ukraine. Public protests in many countries are growing and a clear sign of global support for Ukraine.

Countries have also imposed unprecedented and hard hitting economic sanctions against Putin, his inner circle and their advisors. These will inflict severe and lasting costs, make it difficult to finance the war and encourage Russia’s leadership to halt hostilities and give peace a chance. The impacts of these sanctions are growing and already undermining Russia’s room for manoeuvre.

Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. ― Reuters pic

On February 25, the UN Security Council (UNSC) met to pass a resolution condemning Russia's severe and illegal breach of the UN Charter for threatening global peace and security; and calling for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution. Predictably, as a permanent member of the UNSC, Russia exercised its veto power and blocked the resolution. However, 11 of the 15 UNSC members voted in favour with only three abstentions. The resolution has, rightly, left Putin and Russia exposed and isolated on the world stage.

This week, the UNGA ― representing all member states ― will also meet to vote on a resolution similar to the one tabled in the UNSC. We are confident that the vast majority of UN members will once again join together to vote in support of Ukraine and send a crystal clear and unequivocal message to Putin that Russia’s actions are illegal, abhorrent, a blatant violation of the UN Charter, a threat to global peace and security; and that Russia must swiftly commit to peaceful resolution with Ukraine, before any more blood is shed. The UNGA resolution is an immediate opportunity that we must all seize to stand for freedom and save lives.

If we do not work together to stop the atrocity in Ukraine, we will be making it easier for Putin and Russia to fulfil their despicable aims in egregious breach of international law. Failure to do so will weaken the democratic foundations and principles that underpin our global network of liberty and democracy, based on international law.

Global freedom, democracy and rights depends on how we all respond to this threat.

We stand with Ukraine.

* This article is written by Ambassadors, high commissioners and designates of: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the ambassador of the EU delegation.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.