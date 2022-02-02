Decisive joint action needed to address Myanmar’s humanitarian crisis ― Syed Hamid Albar

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 2 ― One year after Myanmar’s military coup, the country’s humanitarian crisis has dramatically worsened and is impacting the whole region, including Malaysia, owing to a lack of cohesive action by Asean and the rest of the world.

Since the coup, there have been more than 7,600 armed clashes and attacks on civilians and more than 1400 people have been killed.

The military has arrested more than 8500 people and almost 390,000 people have been internally displaced due to escalation in conflict on the border areas. This is in addition to more than 300,000 already displaced before the coup.

The United Nations estimates that three million people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid, but access to civilians in need has been severely hindered by the junta.

In addition, the continued downward spiral of Myanmar's economy is projected to plunge 48% of the country’s population, or 25 million people, into poverty this year.

The destruction of the legal economy has allowed illicit economic activities to thrive, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal logging, illegal mining, and wildlife trade.

The regional and international response has been, at best, inadequate, with almost no progress made in the implementation of Asean's Five Point consensus and weak mechanisms for monitoring implementation.

In light of this deepening tragedy, the Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar urges the junta to allow greater humanitarian access to help civilians in Myanmar and implores Asean to decisively address the crisis which is affecting the region, including Malaysia.

Asean’s Five-Point Consensus has not made progress. We urge Malaysia to re-assert itself as a voice of conscience in Asean and to work with like-minded countries and partners for immediate urgent action to ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar.

Tan Sri Datuk Seri Syed Hamid Albar chaired a meeting of the Advisory Group on the first anniversary of the coup.

The Advisory Group also urges the private sector in the region to play a more prominent role in easing the impact of the crisis, including in opening up legal migration pathways for Myanmar migrant labour.

We urge the government to allow work rights for refugees in Malaysia, the majority of whom are from Myanmar.

Such an approach will have a positive contribution to our own economic recovery besides upholding our own aspirations to see Malaysia advance in its journey to become a kinder and more inclusive society.

* Tan Sri Datuk Seri Syed Hamid Albar is the chairman of Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar.

