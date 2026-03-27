AMSTERDAM, March 27 — An Amsterdam court yesterday ordered X and Grok, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence assistant, to stop generating and distributing nude images without consent, as well as material showing child sexual abuse.

Until Grok complies with the ruling X is also barred from offering its AI assistant’s services in the Netherlands.

Offlimits, a Dutch centre monitoring online violence, took legal action against the platforms over the introduction several months ago of a Grok feature allowing users to ask it to create hyper-realistic deep-fake montages of naked women and children using real photos.

Grok and X stated they intend to combat such imagery by including prohibitions in their terms of service. They said they had already taken steps to prevent the generation and distribution of such content.

But the court website said the judge had decided that Offlimits had shown there was reasonable doubt over the effectiveness of the measures taken to date.

“For example, Offlimits managed to produce a video of a nude person using Grok shortly before the hearing,” the court stated.

The ban covers the generation of images of people residing in the Netherlands as well as the production and distribution of such images in the country.

Any violation of the ban will be punishable by a fine of €100,000 per day, capped at €10 million.

Earlier yesterday, the European Parliament approved a ban on artificial intelligence systems generating sexualised deepfakes, after global outrage over non-consensual Grok-produced nudes.

The vast majority of EU lawmakers supported the text targeting so-called “nudification” apps as part of proposals to amend the bloc’s rules on AI.

The measure was included in a text adopted by an overwhelming majority of 569 to 45 during a plenary session in Brussels. — AFP