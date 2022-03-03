Thankfully, tomorrow’s augmented reality glasses will actually look like glasses

Oppo is launching Air Glass, a system that turns any eyewear into augmented reality glasses. ― Picture courtesy of Oppo via ETX Studio

PARIS, March 3 ― From the look of the new Oppo Air Glass augmented reality glasses, this new type of technology shouldn’t require heavy and bulky devices in the future. Here, a simple system consisting of an arm and a monocle, which can be attached to any pair of glasses, is enough for users to benefit from information delivered in augmented reality.

Oppo’s Air Glass weighs just 30g and doesn’t hinder the comfort of its user. Heir to the famous Google Glass project, this solution nevertheless doesn’t let users film video or take pictures. Here, the first compatible applications involve services that are still quite basic, such as weather, calendar, translation or a teleprompter, which can be useful when making a speech in public or during a business meeting.

The frame that accompanies the monocle houses all the components, including a powerful processor and an ultra-compact projection system barely larger than a coffee bean. Oppo claims that it offers a crisp and bright display, regardless of the environment and conditions of use.

Working exclusively with an Oppo watch or smartphone, these glasses support four different modes of interaction: touch, voice, hand motion and head movements. Users can expect to switch between applications by moving their hand. Or with a head movement, they can easily skip tracks on a playlist.

The system has been designed to be suitable for all, including people with visual impairments such as nearsightedness and farsightedness. Air Glass will be available as a silver half-frame or a black full-frame model for those who don’t wear glasses. The Chinese market is expected to be the first to benefit from the device, starting in the spring of 2022. ― ETX Studio