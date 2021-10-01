Would you buy a 6.7″ iPhone 14 Max? Apple set to replace the Mini with a Max instead (VIDEO)

According to a new video by serial leakster Jon Prosser, he claims that Apple will be looking at dropping the iPhone 14 Mini in favour of an iPhone 14 Max. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― During the recent Apple Event, we saw the new iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones, comprised of an iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The names and number of devices was fairly unsurprising, given that they were also used in the previous iPhone 12 lineup. However, it could be the last time we see Apple release a compact iPhone under the ‘Mini’ moniker.

According to a new video by serial leakster Jon Prosser, he claims that Apple will be looking at dropping the iPhone 14 Mini in favour of an iPhone 14 Max. Just like how the iPhone Pro Max is a larger version of the iPhone Pro, the iPhone 14 Max is set to be a larger version of the base model iPhone. This means that the iPhone 14 Max ought to have the same 6.7-inch display as the Pro Max models do, while using the base model’s internals and camera setup.

This comes on the back of other iPhone 14 rumours too. For one, Apple is apparently switching to 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on all four iPhone 14 devices. If they do, this likely means that they’ll be bringing their ProMotion display technology to the whole iPhone 14 lineup. There’s also been talk of Apple ditching the notch in favour of a punch hole front camera, though these remain just rumours for now.

As for the end of the iPhone Mini, it’s still possibly not the end of a compact iPhone. Apple are reportedly working on a new iPhone SE, which could be seen as the new ‘mini’ device of their smartphone family. However, it’s likely that it won’t come with the latest hardware under the hood, though a lower price could get more sales, which was the one problem holding the iPhone 12 Mini back.

The end of the iPhone Mini, if it really is ending, won’t come as a complete surprise. Apple had already ended the iPhone 12 Mini’s production earlier than expected in its life cycle seeing as it didn’t sell enough to convince Cupertino that it was still worth manufacturing. Nevertheless, their compact iPhones remain a firm favourite for some, and it would be a shame to see it go. ― SoyaCincau