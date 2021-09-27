Messaging platform Signal faces outage

Reports by affected Signal users peaked at 1,308 late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 — Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said today it was down for some users due to a hosting outage that was affecting parts of its services.

Reports by affected users peaked at 1,308 late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector said most reported problems experienced by users were with sending messages, server connection and with the app itself in the United States.

Currently, the number of user reports stand at 337, according to the outage tracking website. — Reuters