Will your PC be compatible with Windows 11? (VIDEO)

Microsoft presents the new Windows 11 interface. ― Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 ― The rollout of Windows 11, the newest version of Microsoft's PC operating system, is scheduled to begin October 5, 2021. Some users could be disappointed, however, as only the most recent computers are likely to be compatible. Owners of PCs that are too old will have to upgrade to a new model if they want to run the new OS.

Windows 11 will be available via a free upgrade, but not everyone will be able to take advantage of the new OS. Unlike the switch to Windows 10 in 2015, compatibility requirements are stricter this time.

To get Windows 11, you'll need a PC with a 64-bit processor of 1 GHz or more and with at least two cores. This should be matched with at least 4 GB of RAM, a minimum of 64 GB of storage space and a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card. On top of that ― and this is where things could get a little more complicated ― your PC needs to have a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip, in version 2.0 ― a feature mainly present in recent devices, on the market since 2016.

To find out if your PC is compatible with the Windows 11 update, simply visit the Windows 11 page on the Microsoft website and download the “PC Health Check” app.

While members of the Windows Insider program have been able to enjoy a preview (although not necessarily stable) version since the start of the summer, other users have a little longer to wait. The Windows 11 roll-out will be gradual and is expected to last until spring 2022. New PCs running directly on Windows 11 will be on the market from October.

Some of the main new features of Windows 11 are immediately obvious, since they largely involve the interface. This has been completely revised, and is more sleek and streamlined than ever. Microsoft has optimised the so-called fluent design that the company has been working on for years, notably with a brand new “Start” menu. Multitasking will also be encouraged, with the possibility of arranging different applications on the screen in several predefined layouts.

The Windows Store has also been overhauled. It is now open to Android applications that will be able to run directly on Windows. ― ETX Studio