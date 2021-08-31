Clubhouse is getting even more immersive with this new feature

Clubhouse has launched spatial audio on its iOS app. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 ― What if your Clubhouse chats were more like the ones you have next to the office coffee machine? That's the challenge the audio lounge application has given itself with its spatial audio, a new setting designed to make you feel like you're in the middle of a discussion. But what does it consist of?

Clubhouse wants to make us feel like we're in a real room having a real-life conversation. The application that made headlines in 2020 is back on the scene with the launch of spatial audio on its platform. An option that allows you to listen to sounds in three dimensions, and thus “locate” the various speakers in the virtual space of the lounge. Clubhouse announced the news on its official blog and on its Twitter account: “Hear ye, hear ye spaAAaAaAatial audio on Clubhouse! It's like surround sound, but w/ your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who's talking. thanks to @juberti for this one rolling out now on iOS, Android coming soon!” it reads.

Clubhouse is promising total immersion in a discussion to make the experience “more lifelike and human.” However, the application advises the use of headphones for a better experience of “spatial” sound. An option that has its advantages, according to the platform as it makes it easier to recognize a voice by associating it with a location: “It's also easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues. Spatial audio works best with headphones, wired or otherwise!,” Clubhouse explains on its blog. Those who are reluctant can always disable the option in the app's settings.

The new setting has already launched and will continue to roll out to users with the app on iOS. No date has been given for the Android launch, which is expected to happen “soon,” Clubhouse has said.

Clubhouse has been stealing the spotlight in the audio market, coveted by Facebook and Twitter. These platforms and others are constantly unveiling new audio-related features. ― ETX Studio