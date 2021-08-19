Several features including Universal Control won’t be available during iOS 15’s initial release

Apple will likely be releasing iOS 15 to the public soon, but some of the features will not be coming to our devices as soon as we would like. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― During WWDC this year, Apple announced iOS 15 with lots of fun and useful features that got many people excited. Apple will likely be releasing iOS 15 to the public soon, but some of the features will not be coming to our devices as soon as we would like. Removing promised features is something that has happened before and normally occurs when the engineers can’t fix the bugs in time for a stable release. Here are some of these features that won’t make it on the initial release of iOS 15.

Universal Control

Universal Control is a feature that many fans were anticipating, but is not going to be available just yet. It’s a continuity feature that would allow Mac users to use their mouse and keyboard to interact with the iPad as part of the same productivity system.

With Universal Control, you could drag a window off of your iMac or MacBook screen and into the iPad screen, making it much more than just a second display. Apparently, Apple planned for it to work with more than two devices, allowing an iMac, MacBook, and iPad to be controlled with the same input devices.

This feature was not included in the iOS 15 beta releases, so we are not sure when it will exactly be released, but it is likely to be pushed in a later iOS 15.X release.

SharePlay

This was one of the main features to come out of iOS 15 and was actually already released in the beta. Unfortunately, Apple has disabled the feature for now and have stated that it will be coming back in future updates.

With SharePlay, users could share media such as songs or videos during FaceTime calls. It even had support for screen sharing. This feature was implemented by many app developers who added SharePlay support to their own platforms. For now, we have to wait until Apple comes back with a version they are happy with.

ID cards

Apple said that ID card support will be coming to iOS 15, but just not the first release. This feature would allow users to store their IDs in their Wallet app.

There is also a new system that allows for document verifications with just a selfie. Unfortunately, the ID card support was never added to the beta releases and will only be available in the US.

Privacy control, custom domains, and more

App Privacy Report is another feature that won’t be added just yet. In your Settings app, it would detail the data your apps have used under the Privacy tab.

Custom iCloud domain names were also promised, but not yet delivered. CarPlay has not yet received detailed 3D navigation, although it is available on iOS devices. Legacy Contacts, allowing chosen people to access your account in case of death, will be added in a future release.

Even though we won’t get any of these features on the first iOS 15 rollout, hopefully Apple will release them to a future version later to come. ― SoyaCincau