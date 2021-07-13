The app that translates calls in real time, even on WhatsApp and Facebook (VIDEO)

iTourTranslator lets users communicate in real time by SMS, audio call and videoconference with virtually any foreign language speaker. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, July 13 ― Advances in machine translation are now available to everyone. A Chinese application, iTourTranslator, makes it possible to communicate in real time via SMS, audio call and video conference with virtually any foreign language speaker. Calls are made from the application, after selecting the language of each person involved.

The iTourTranslator application is billed as a particularly comprehensive instant translation tool, capable of translating calls (audio or video) in real time. It's possible to use iTourTranslator to make calls, and the recipient does not have to use the application. If the caller speaks French, the recipient will hear the translation in their language (previously selected in the app). Then, when that person answers, what they say will be translated into French for the caller. iTourTranslator supports dozens of languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and French.

Note that the application is also compatible with many messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Wechat. Audio and video calls can be translated in real time, simply by opening a dedicated link sent by the iTourTranlator user. The application also works with any YouTube video, as well as with Zoom or Microsoft Teams video conferences.

iTourTranslator is available to download free from the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android). However, users will need a personal phone line subscription in order to use its translation services. ― ETX Studio