Opensignal: Digi beats Maxis for best download speed and video streaming experience

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — ­ If you’re looking for the best download speed and video streaming experience in Malaysia, Digi has emerged as the best telco on Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience Report 2021. The latest analysis is based on data recorded between 1st December 2020 to 28th February 2021.

Maxis which previously dominated Opensignal awards for gaming, video and download is now only a joint-winner for gaming experience. For the April report, U Mobile is the biggest winner as it nabbed awards for voice, upload speed and it’s also a joint-winner for gaming experience.

Digi best for Download and Video

In terms of video experience, Digi is the winner at 62.7 points, followed by Maxis at 61.2, U Mobile at 59.3 and Unifi at 57.9. Not surprisingly, we also see the same trend for download speed experience with Digi being the winner at 13.3Mbps, followed by Maxis at 11.9Mbps and U Mobile at 9.6Mbps.

Celcom is the biggest loser in the latest report as it took the last place for both download and video. In fact, it’s the only telco to record less than 9Mbps for download.

U Mobile excels in Upload, Gaming and Voice experience

U Mobile still retains its #1 position for uploads at 7Mbps, followed by Digi at 5.6Mbps, Maxis at 4.6Mbps and Celcom at 4.4Mbps. U Mobile also gets the most points for gaming and video app experience.

Celcom still leads in 4G coverage

Despite its poor showing for download, video, gaming and voice app experience, Celcom still leads when it comes to mobile coverage. In terms of 4G coverage experience, Celcom has the most points at 8.9, followed by Digi at 8.2 and Maxis at 8.1. Interestingly, Unifi is crowned the winner for 4G availability with its users connected to 4G at 89.6 per cent of the time, followed closely with Celcom at 89.4 per cent.

Opensignal has also provided a breakdown of each telco’s performance in every state and territory in Malaysia. They found that Digi has the best video experience in 7 regions and they are a joint winner in the remaining 8 regions. In terms of download speeds, Digi recorded the highest in 12 out of 15 regions while Maxis still offers the highest speed in Kuala Lumpur at 18Mbps.

With the Jendela initiative, Malaysians can look forward to better 4G coverage as more sites will be fiberised and upgraded with the latest 4G equipment. As highlighted in the Q1 report, the national 4G population coverage has increased from 91.8 per cent to 93.51 per cent, however, average download speeds only increased by a measly 1.76 per cent from 25Mbps to 25.44Mbps.

For further reading of the report, you can visit Opensignal. — SoyaCincau