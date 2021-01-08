Sony PlayStation 5 Malaysia: Here’s your second chance to pre-order a unit

Sony Malaysia has announced that its second batch of PS5 units will be available for pre-order starting today (January 8, 2021). ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― Want to get your hands on the Sony PlayStation 5 in Malaysia? Sony Malaysia has announced that its second batch of PS5 units will be available for pre-order starting today (January 8, 2021).

According to Sony, the pre-orders are only available in-store at the Sony Store in KLCC and The Curve. The stores are open from 10.00am until 10.00pm, but you’ll have to be there early if you plan to secure a unit as stocks will be limited.

To recap, the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at RM1,869 while the Ultra HD Blu-ray version is priced at RM2,299. Sony Malaysia has urged buyers to follow the SOP which include social distancing. WhatsApp-to-buy is not available for the pre-order so you’ll have to be there to pre-order your unit.

Sony also added that the PS5 accessories and peripherals are limited to one each per console pre-ordered. To recap, below are the official pricing for the accessories:

DualSense Wireless Controller ― RM349

Pulse 3D wireless headset ― RM469

HD Camera ― RM279

Media Remote ― RM149

DualSense Charging Station ― RM149

The Sony PS5 was first made available for pre-order in Malaysia on November 12, 2020 and it was officially launched on December 11. Unfortunately, during the supposed launch, Sony Malaysia didn’t restock the gaming console and it was basically a day for pre-order collection.

Considering that the PS5 is still in high demand, we expect the second pre-order units to be snapped up rather quickly. If you plan on queuing up at the Sony Store, do make sure that you’re wearing a face mask and ensure physical distancing at the outlet. ― SoyaCincau