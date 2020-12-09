Acer opens pre-orders for ultra-tough Enduro devices

Acer has made the following devices available locally: the Acer Enduro N3 laptop and the Acer Enduro T1 tablet.

The Acer Enduro N3 is targeted at users who require devices that can hold up in harsher environments, such as on worksites or in manufacturing plants.

The 14-inch laptop weighs 1.99kg and has a Corning Gorilla Glass screen that provides extra protection on top of the reinforced corners for added drop protection.

For additional water protection, the laptop even comes with drainage holes on the keyboard as well as sealed I/O ports to prevent the entry of foreign substances.

You also get 13-hour battery life and an anti-tampering chip for security.

Buyers can choose between two variants; one powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage and the other with the same HDD and RAM but with a lower-powered 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip.

Pricing is at RM5,699 and RM4,699 respectively.

Tough but portable

The Acer Enduro T1 tablet is suited for retail and warehouse usage, with drop protection (tested for drops of over 1.2 metres) with dust and water resistance.

It can also be used with gloves, useful in situations where workers need to wear protective gear.

The tablet weighs just under 500 grams and Acer says battery life can go up to 10 hours and comes with optional extras that include programmable keys.

It is currently available for pre-order via Acer's website from RM1,599.