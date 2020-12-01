Global smartphone sales: Xiaomi gains ground while Huawei crashes

With global sales up by almost 35 per cent, Xiaomi climbs the podium of the biggest smartphone makers worldwide for the very first time, nudging Apple into fourth place. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Dec 1 — Global smartphone sales dropped to 366 million for this year’s third quarter, against 387 million in Q3 2019, according to Gartner’s latest data. Huawei is increasingly struggling to sell its devices on the international level while Xiaomi notched up stunning growth in this quarter.

The 5.7 per cent global slump in the third quarter follows the historic decline of 20 per cent of smartphone sales during the first two quarters of this year, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, government-ordered lockdowns and many factory shutdowns

Samsung remains the leading phonemaker, while Huawei loses ground with a steep 21.3 per cent decline this quarter in comparison to that of 2019. US sanctions against Huawei have had strong repercussions on smartphone sales outside of China. Its latest devices, launched in spring 2019, are struggling to woo European and US consumers, mainly because they no longer feature Google services (and its app store).

Huawei’s misfortunes are benefiting fellow Chinese brand Xiaomi, which offers mid-range devices that perform well and are usually cheaper than those of its competitors. With global sales up by almost 35 per cent, Xiaomi climbs the podium of the biggest smartphone makers worldwide for the very first time, nudging Apple into fourth place.

Top five smartphone makers in the world in the third quarter of 2020

1. Samsung, 80.8 M (+2.2 per cent in a year)

2. Huawei, 51.8 M (-21.3 per cent)

3. Xiaomi, 44.4 M (+34.9 per cent)

4. Apple, 40.5 M (-0.6 per cent)

5. Oppo, 29.8 M (-2.3 per cent) — AFP-Relaxnews