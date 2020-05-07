Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro launching in Malaysia on May 11

The Redmi Note 9 series event is happening at 2pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 . — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincai

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Next week is going to be an interesting week for mid-range smartphone buyers. Xiaomi Malaysia has announced that the new Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro are launching on the May 11, 2020.

The event is happening just hours after the Realme 6 Pro’s online launch event.

The Redmi Note 9 series event is happening at 2pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 and you can catch the live stream on Xiaomi Malaysia’s Facebook page. We expect Xiaomi to reveal its local pricing, availability and first-day sale offers during the live announcement.

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 is the smallest and most affordable option in the series. It comes with a 6.53″ Full HD+ IPS display and it runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device can be configured with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

It carries a quad-camera setup at the rear which consists of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Meanwhile, the front gets a 13MP selfie shooter that sits inside a punch-hole on the top left corner of the screen. Unlike its more expensive siblings, the Redmi Note 9 still uses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as opposed to a side-mounted unit.

Although it is a smaller-screen device, it still gets a huge 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C.

The device comes with a 22.5W fast charging power brick, which is similar to the Redmi Note 9S. Also included are a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared blaster.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is basically an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 9S. The biggest exterior difference is only seen on the new Tropical Green colour option which comes with a dual-tone treatment.

Most of the specs are the same as the 9S as it shares a similar 6.67″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It also gets up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Over at the rear, it now comes with a 64MP main camera, which is an upgrade over the 9S’ 48MP shooter.

The other cameras remain unchanged with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera is still a 16MP in-display shooter.

Although it retains the same huge 5,020mAh battery capacity, the Redmi Note 9 Pro supports a higher 30W fast charging via USB-C. Interestingly, Xiaomi is bundling a higher-rated 33W fast-charging brick in the box.

Another new addition is that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will support NFC and it still retains a headphone jack plus an IR blaster.

Below is a quick comparison between the 3 models:

