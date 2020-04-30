Poly Studio X video conference bars with native Microsoft Teams and Zoom support are now available

The Poly Studio X Series are all-in-one video bars that don’t require an external PC or Mac and will natively support both Zoom as well Microsoft Teams. — Picture courtesy of Poly

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Plantronics, or Poly announced that the Poly Studio X30 and the Poly Studio X50 video bars are now available to buy in Malaysia. However, they don’t seem to have an official price in RM.

The Poly Studio X Series are all-in-one video bars that don’t require an external PC or Mac and will natively support both Zoom as well Microsoft Teams. They also feature new Poly MeetingAI capabilities.

“The ongoing transformation of the modern workplace, coupled with the current business climate that is pushing remote work into the fore, is creating demand for collaboration and productivity technologies that are easier and simpler to use.

“Our new Poly X Series are perfectly placed to help workers drive more meaningful human connection and collaboration through our innovative audio and video expertise, whenever and wherever they connect, supported by best-in-class audio, video and voice endpoints to make the experience that much better,” said Samir Sayed, Managing Director, Asean and Korea, at Poly.

Poly Studio X30

The Poly Studio X30 supports 4K UHD video and built-in wireless content sharing capabilities. It also supports the full range of Poly MeetingAI capabilities, which makes it easier to share a full boardroom experience into the small video box. The content collaboration is enabled wirelessly, and the video bar boasts ‘pickup power’ in the audio department. This one is best used in smaller conference rooms and offices.

The MeetingAI includes advanced noise suppression, makes it easy to hear the voices in your office room meeting while simultaneously blocking the typing, pen clicking, or candy unwrapping that may be happening at the same time. The feature also automatically allows remote employees to truly see the faces on their screen and the context of what is happening, without requiring anyone in the room to touch a remote or reconfigure a setting.

Poly Studio X50

Being the larger of the two new solutions, the Poly Studio X50 boasts even greater pickup range and speakers to suit the needs of mid-size conference rooms. It supports dual screens for Zoom, which can support the needs of larger rooms, and supports 4K UHD video, 5x zoom, wireless content sharing, audio input/output and a stereo speaker system.

Both video bars in the series can sit, stand or be mounted wherever desired. It also has downward facing connection ports to make this flexibility possible. Seeing as people won’t be needing them for their office anytime soon due to most people working from home, it can be a good alternative option for if an individual needs a powerful tool to use during at-home conferences.

Poly also announced the Poly TC8 touch controller, which offers a native interface for Zoom, and with a single power-over-ethernet cable so there is no need to stretch cables or cords across tables to connect to the video bar.

These video bars are officially sold in Malaysia, as they are in stock with their local distributor. However, their prices are only in USD form. The X30 is priced at USD 2,199 (est. RM9,550), and the X50 is priced at USD 3,499 (est. RM15,196), priced along with the Poly TC8. If you’re interested, the retailer will calculate the local price after conversion.

You can visit their website for more info here. — SoyaCincau