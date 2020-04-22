Facebook's Bitmoji competitor is now available in Europe

Facebook's Avatars begin to roll out in Europe. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 ― Facebook's avatars have finally rolled out in Europe, nearly a year after the Bitmoji competitor was launched in other regions of the world.

Back in June of last year, Facebook launched its Bitmoji-like Avatars, a feature on the platform that lets users cartoonify themselves into virtual characters that can be personified in digital stickers. Before today, these avatars were only available in New Zealand and Australia. As of today, they have begun rolling out in Europe.

Like with Snapchat's Bitmoji, users will be able to make an anime version of themselves by customising a character's facial features, body type, and outfit. Their purpose is to add a light-hearted tone to the platform which has become flooded with political and coronavirus-oriented publications.

When the Avatars first launched last year, they were expected to be made available to all Facebook users across the world by the end of the year or by early 2020. If the Covid-19 outbreak hasn't delayed those plans, those residing outside Europe, New Zealand, and Australia will soon gain access. ― AFP-Relaxnews