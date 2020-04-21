Vivo V19 is launching in Malaysia this Thursday

The Vivo V19 online launch event is happening at 6pm on April 23, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Vivo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Vivo Malaysia is unveiling its new V19 smartphone this coming Thursday. Like most launches these days, the new mid-range device will be unveiled via a live stream.

Vivo V19 live stream

The Vivo V19 online launch event is happening at 6pm on April 23, 2020. You can catch it live on the official Vivo Malaysia Facebook page. Vivo Malaysia is also giving away three units of Vivo V19 for those that tune in to the event.

From the looks of it, there will be a pre-sale event that will take place on Lazada Malaysia shortly after the announcement.

The device will be available for open sale on 29th April onwards. Vivo will announce the pricing and full availability details during the live stream event.

Vivo’s new V19 smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. — Picture courtesy of Vivo via SoyaCincau

Vivo V19 specs

As revealed on the official product page, the V19 features a 6.44″ Super AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage that’s expandable via microSD.

In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the front gets a 32MP + 8MP dual-camera setup.

The device comes with a rather large 4,500mAh battery that charges via USB-C. Out of the box, it comes with a 33W fast charger. Out of the box, it runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10 skin on top.

The Vivo V19 is the successor to the Vivo V17 that was released in December 2019. As a reference, the V17 which was powered by a Snapdragon 675 and equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage was launched for RM1,699. — SoyaCincau