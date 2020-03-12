Fire causes Unifi and Streamyx interruptions in Kelantan and Terengganu

Telekom Malaysia announced that its node in Mantin, Negri Sembilan was damaged by a fire incident. — soyacincau.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Telekom Malaysia has announced that its node in Mantin, Negri Sembilan was damaged by a fire incident at around 4pm today. The fire has been extinguished and fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries reported. However, it appears that Unifi and Streamyx users are now facing network interruptions and outages in several locations in the East Coast.

Kami sedang mengenalpasti sekiranya ada perkhidmatan TM yang terjejas akibat kebakaran ini. Sebarang perkembangan terkini akan dimaklumkan. — unifi (@unifi) March 12, 2020

Based on the responses on both Facebook and Twitter, it appears that the fire had affected a significant number of users in Terengganu and Kelantan. From the comments, we are seeing no signal issues from broadband users in Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bahru, Kerteh, Kuala Krai, Dungun, Marang, Kubang Kerian and Bunut Payong.

my home in kelantan unifi down. So what would you say @helpmeunifi ? Just each this kind of problem occur you will always make applogize only that all. — 1000 Tahun Cahaya (@1000_Tahun) March 12, 2020

TM has updated that the fire has indeed caused service interruptions to Unifi broadband, Unifi TV, Unifi Mobile, Unifi Biz and Streamyx users in the two states. Restoration is currently in progress but they have yet to provide a timeline.

Berikutan daripada kebakaran tersebut, perkhidmatan unifi, unifi TV, unifi Mobile, unifi Biz dan Streamyx di Kelantan dan Terengganu telah terjejas. Kerja baik pulih sedang dijalankan secara berperingkat.



Sebarang perkembangan akan dimaklumkan. — unifi (@unifi) March 12, 2020

You can follow TM on both Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates. — soyacincau.com