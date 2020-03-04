‘Mario Kart Tour’ online multiplayer set for March 8 start

‘Mario Kart Tour’ is to add multiplayer for up to eight human racers. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

TOKYO, March 4 — Having launched in September 2019, Mario Kart Tour has been testing multiplayer since December and is now preparing to launch the new mode for all.

Nintendo is readying Mario Kart Tour multiplayer for mobile.

Players will be able to race against one another whether they are nearby or online.

The update will activate from 8pm PT on March 8, the game’s Twitter account announced.

The multiplayer launch comes almost six months after Mario Kart Tour debuted for Android and iOS.

The free racing game is supported by a virtual currency system and a US$4.99 (RM21.02) monthly premium pass.

At launch it was praised for translating the Mario Kart console experience to a mobile format but criticized for placing too much emphasis on revenue generation.

It attained over 120 million downloads over its first 30 days of availability, a record surpassed only by October’s Call of Duty Mobile (October 2019) and another Nintendo-related spin-off, Pokémon Go (July 2016), per Sensor Tower estimates. — AFP-Relaxnews