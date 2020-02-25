Huawei’s next Google-free flagship to be unveiled in Paris on March 26

Huawei has an event planned for March 26. — Reuters pic

SHENZHEN, Feb 25 — Yesterday, Huawei officially confirmed a March 26 debut date for the P40 series smartphones.

For a few weeks now, rumours suggesting that Huawei’s upcoming flagship devices, the P40 and P40 Pro, will be unveiled next month on the 26th have been circulating the web; now Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business Group, has officially locked that date in.

These new devices will be the first ever in the brand’s P-series to go without Google’s apps and services like Gmail, YouTube, and the Play Store. Over the weekend, Google even issued a warning about upcoming Huawei devices, urging future owners not to sideload their applications onto the phones because the reliability and security of sideloaded apps cannot be guaranteed.

Based on rumours and leaks, three phones are expected to launch: the P40, P40 Pro, and a budget iteration called the P40 Lite. The most powerful of the series, the Pro version, is expected to have at least four — maybe five — cameras with the primary lens being a 64MP camera. The OLED display, which could be up to 6.7-inchs in size, has been rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Given that the top tier phone of the previous P-series generation line-up started at 999 EUR, the P40 Pro is expected to start well above €1,000 (RM4,600).

As of right now, none of these details have been confirmed by the company. Official specifications will be revealed in Paris on March 26. — AFP-Relaxnews