MCMC joins 5G Apac GSMA Forum

MCMC Chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak speaks during a media briefing on 5G Demonstration Projects in Cyberjaya September 30, 2019. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is making strides in driving 5G development by becoming a member of the 5G Asia Pacific GSM Association (Apac GSMA) Forum.

Established on September 25, 2019, the 5G Apac GSMA Forum is participated by representatives from the industry and government agencies across the Asia Pacific, aimed at finding the best approaches to drive the development of various segments related to 5G.

Among the important telecommunication representatives in the region that are participating in the 5G APAC GSMA Forum are KDDI Corporation and NTT Docomo Inc from Japan, as well as KT Corporation, SK Telecom and LG UPlus, all from South Korea.

MCMC in a statement today said its participation as a forum member was sealed during a meeting between MCMC chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak and head of Asia Pacific GSMA Julian Gorman on January 20, 2020 in Langkawi, Kedah.

“Through this forum, MCMC aspires to share Malaysia’s experience in gathering various industries, federal and state governments, as well as local authorities to collectively develop a holistic ecosystem in 5G commercialisation in the country,” he said.

Al-Ishsal said the forum would also be a reference source for Malaysia to formulate the best policies and procedures to spur innovation and experience based on 5G that would be beneficial specifically to industrialists in various sectors and the people in general.

The 5G Apac GSMA Forum aims to create a 5G technology evolution mould that will be the core in triggering social and economic innovation that are able to stimulate developments in countries in this region.

Besides cooperation among members, forum participants will be given priority to access services such as expertise, conference, laboratory and studies undertaken by GSMA.

According to the statement, GSMA has recognised the MCMC leadership as the leaders in 5G development in Malaysia.

MCMC said its participation in the forum would enable it to continue interaction in building and sharing information among members in finding solutions to overcome various issues related to 5G, including issues in technical, infrastructure, spectrum, business model and policy formulation to build a sustainable 5G ecosystem. — Bernama