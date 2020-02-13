Folding glass: The future of flexible smartphone displays (VIDEO)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is the first device on the market with a folding display made of glass. ― Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 ― Since 2019, Samsung been on a mission to become the market leader in the folding phone industry by launching the Galaxy Fold and now the Z Flip. Though the company isn't the first to release a device with a flexible display, they are the first to introduce one made of glass.

Though Samsung announced a series of new smartphones and technologies yesterday at their annual Unpacked event, the star of the show was without a doubt the new Galaxy Z Flip. The device has garnered a lot of attention because of its new form factor. What's more, the world wants to see how it compares with the infamous Galaxy Fold, the company's first flexible device which faced a myriad of criticisms due to its delicate and frail design.

Likely in response to these criticisms, notably regarding the fragility of the Fold's laminate display, Samsung swapped the material used to create the Z Flip's screen with glass, a first for the industry.

According to the company, the folding display is made from “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass” that “sets you up for an epic view with a smooth, flat screen.” Unlike that of the Fold, users won't be able to accidently peel off parts of the screen as easily.

Not only should this bending glass make the device sturdier, it should make it feel sturdier, too. Glass is less likely to crease and be scratched by materials as basic as a fingernail. Allegedly, this glass will survive for 200,000 folds, but the accuracy of that statement will be determined once customers start putting the device to use.

The Galaxy Z Flip is set to go on sale tomorrow, February 14, for US$1,380 (RM5,717). ― AFP-Relaxnews