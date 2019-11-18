PC and mobile gaming to reach US$8bn in South-east Asia and Taiwan

Niko Partners: Mobile gaming could grow by nearly a third in Southeast Asia between 2019 and 2023. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 18 — Industry analyst Niko Partners predicts a US$3 billion (RM12.5 billion) rise in revenue by 2023 for the combined South-east Asian and Chinese Taipei market across PC and mobile gaming.

ESports titles are reaching over nine in 10 video game players in South-east Asia and Taiwan, according to a new report from Niko Partners.

Some 90% of mobile gamers play eSports, the firm says, with 95% of PC gamers involved in the scene to one extent or another.

The firm is forecasting a rise in overall regional PC and mobile gaming revenue from US$5 billion in 2019 to 8 billion in 2023. By then, US$2.31 billion will be coming in from the mobile sector and US$0.95 million from PC gaming.

Growth in the number of players and the type of network support on offer is an anticipated factor.

In mobile, player numbers will increase from 227 million to 290.2 million, a 28% rise, and in PC gaming, player numbers are to go from 154.3 million to 186.3 million, a 20% increase, Niko said.

The roll-out of support for 5G data connections is also expected to drive growth in the region. — AFP-Relaxnews