Redmi 8 with 5,000mAh battery arrives in Malaysia, priced from RM499

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8 available in three colours ― Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 ― Xiaomi’s new affordable Redmi 8 has finally arrived in Malaysia. This is their latest entry-level smartphone battery that boasts a large 5,000mAh battery and it even charges via USB-C.

The Redmi 8 comes in two spec options and below is the official pricing:

3GB RAM + 32GB storage ― RM499

4GB RAM + 64GB storage ― RM599

It’s available in three colours – Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red. The higher-spec model with 64GB storage will go on sale starting tomorrow, 12th October 2019. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available from 18th October 2019 and it will be available exclusively online on Lazada and Shopee.

For a limited time, you can get the Redmi 8 4GB RAM + 64GB storage with a free Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 (worth RM49) for RM599. This promo is valid at Lazada, Shopee and at all authorised Mi Stores in Malaysia.

To recap, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22” HD+ Dot Drop display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. For imaging, it gets a 12MP + 2MP dual-camera combo, while the front comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. For instant unlocking, it supports face unlock and it also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

One of the key highlights is its massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge 3 fast charging via USB-C. However, the device comes with a standard 10W charger in the box.

The budget device also supports dual-SIM and it comes with a dedicated microSD expansion slot. It also gets an IR blaster as well as the ability to support FM radio playback without needing to plug in a pair of headphones. ― SoyaCincau