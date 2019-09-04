AirAsia, Malindo Air ban recalled MacBook Pros from flights

If your 15″ MacBook Pro is under the recall list, you are not allowed to check-in and hand-carry the device onboard Malindo Air and AirAsia flights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — As more international airlines impose restrictions on recalled MacBook Pro units, several Malaysian-based airlines have announced a similar ban as a safety precaution. A couple of months ago, Apple had issued a recall notice for a limited number of 15″ MacBook Pro units that may contain batteries that are prone to overheating and pose a fire safety risk.

If your 15″ MacBook Pro is under the recall list, you are not allowed to check-in and hand-carry the device onboard Malindo Air and AirAsia flights. Passengers that can provide official documentation that the battery has been replaced under the recall programme will be permitted to bring the affected MacBook Pro onboard.

For Malaysia Airlines, you’re not allowed to bring affected MacBook Pros in your checked-in luggage. However, you could still travel with it but it must be placed in the cabin baggage until further notice. Similar to the other airlines, you must present documentation or a receipt upon check-in or boarding to prove that a battery replacement has been done.

Following Apple’s worldwide recall of the 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop batteries sold between September 2015 and February 2017, Malaysia Airlines passengers are not permitted to carry the affected model as checked baggage. More info: https://t.co/2uFc59HLWn — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) September 3, 2019

If you’re unsure if your MacBook Pro is affected, you may check the serial number on Apple’s website. According to Apple, the issue affects a small number of 15″ MacBook Pro units that are sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple is providing a free battery replacement at Apple Authorised Service Providers and the service may take three to five days. — SoyaCincau