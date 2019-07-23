Pixel 4 design leak suggests phone will support gesture controls

Pictured is the Google Pixel 3, the next Google flagship could support gesture controls. ― Picture by Timothy A. Clary via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 ― This past weekend, notable tech leaker Ice Universe published images of phone screen protectors allegedly designed for Google's upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Over the weekend, reliable tech leaker Ice Universe got ahold of a couple images displaying screen protectors for Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL upcoming flagship devices.

From the pictures, it appears that neither model will don a notch; however, both will have thick bezels on the upper and lower edges. Cutouts inside the top bezel show where the central ear speaker, dual front cameras, and a third sensor that could be a depth sensor or facial recognition sensor will be.

A fifth opening, a wide oval space, can be found in the top bezel on the right-hand side; according to Ice Universe, “The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to.”

Though Google has not commented on what this space could be used for, sources expect it to house the by-product of the company's Project Soli, a project focused on the development of sensing technology that detects gesture interactions.

Even though the Pixel 4 lineup will not go bezel-less like other flagships in the industry are attempting, it could feature gesture controls ― a technology that LG missed the mark on earlier this year at CES with the LG G8.

Considering that the second and third generations of the flagship were launched in October of their respective model years, it's likely that the Pixel 4 Series will be unveiled this October. ― AFP-Relaxnews