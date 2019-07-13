This is the Mi A3, Xiaomi’s new pure Android smartphone

The display shows a stock Android interface and the overall exterior looks identical to the CC9. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Do you like Xiaomi’s value for money smartphones but not a fan of MIUI? The Chinese smartphone maker is about to introduce the Mi A3 that’s powered by Android One. This will succeed its current Mi A2 that was launched a year ago.

As revealed earlier by reliable leakster, Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming Android One device will be based on the Xiaomi CC9 that was launched in China. Now we have a clearer look at the new Mi A3 thanks to Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de.

From the renders, the display shows a stock Android interface and the overall exterior looks identical to the CC9 but you do get an Android One logo stamped at the rear. The Mi A3 also retains similar colour options that are currently offered on the Chinese-market only device.

Even the rear also retains a triple-camera setup which is likely to be a 48MP f/1.79 main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP camera for depth effects. According to Ishan, the Mi A3 comes with a higher Snapdragon 730 processor but surprisingly, Roland says that it will be running on a lower Snapdragon 665 unit instead.

It also appears that Xiaomi has acknowledged its shortcomings on the Mi A2 as the new model is said to retain a microSD card expansion slot and it even comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an infrared blaster. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 4,000mAh capacity unit that can support fast charging via USB-C.

The Mi A3 launch should be happening soon as Xiaomi has dropped its first teaser via Twitter. If the Mi A3 is priced the same as the Mi 9T, which will you get? — SoyaCincau