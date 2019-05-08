You can get a Snapdragon 845 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for RM1,649

The Asus ZenFone 5z is probably the most affordable flagship smartphone that comes with 256GB of storage. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Looking for a bargain flagship smartphone with more RAM and storage? The Asus ZenFone 5z high-spec model has gotten a price cut and this is probably the most affordable flagship smartphone that comes with 256GB of storage.

The Asus ZenFone 5z is now going for RM1,649 which is RM650 off from its original retail price. This is an official ASUS Malaysia unit that comes with one-year warranty.

The ZenFone 5z features a 6.2″ Full HD+IPS display encased in a premium glass and metal body. For imaging, it gets a dual-camera setup that consists of a 12MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS and a secondary 8MP f/2.0 wide angle camera. For selfies, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 front unit that has an 84-degree field of view.

Powering the ZenFone 5z is a 3,300mAh battery that charges via USB-C. The device gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports face unlock. If you’re interested, you can order online from ASUS Malaysia’s online store on Lazada. — SoyaCincau