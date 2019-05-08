Honor 20 Pro camera features revealed

The Honor 20 series will come with at least three cameras at the rear. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — If you’re looking for an affordable flagship smartphone that has a versatile camera setup, the Honor 20 series could be the device you’re looking for. Ahead of its launch event, Honor has released a web-based game which more or less confirms what the Honor 20 series has to offer.

The Capture Wonder game requires you to solve a series of question using four key camera features at the bottom of the screen. As shown below, you can see 48MP, Telephoto, Low Light and Wide Angle. This tells us that the Honor 20 series will come with at least three cameras at the rear.

The online game is currently running until the 21st May 2019 and one lucky winner will get an Honor 20 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you want to give it a try, you can play the game here.

If you want to know more about the camera features, a series of pictures which appear to be product slides of the Honor 20 Pro have surfaced online. From the leaked images below, the Honor 20 Pro will get a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera which is similar to the View 20.

Instead of an f/1.8 lens, the Honor 20 Pro is listed with a faster f/1.4 lens. Having a larger aperture allows more light to pass through and in theory, it should perform better in low light.

On top of that, it gets a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens as well as an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera that offers 3x Optical zoom. Looks like the Honor 20 Pro won’t be getting a periscope camera system but instead, it is getting a more conventional 8MP telephoto camera that’s similar to the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. For the forth lens, interestingly, the device gets a 2MP f/2.4 camera for macro.

According to the slides, both main and telephoto cameras will get optical image stabilisation and there’s also laser autofocus assistance. Since it uses Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor, the Honor 20 Pro will also have a 4-in-1 light fusion feature which can produce a smaller 12MP image with greater detail. — SoyaCincau