Google Duo rolls out group calling to select regions

Group calling is rolling out to Google Duo — Picture courtesy of Christopher Futcher/Istock.com

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 — On Tuesday, Google Indonesia announced via Twitter that Duo, Google’s answer to FaceTime and Skype, has begun rolling out across the country, supporting group video calls with up to four people. Just a couple of minutes later, Google Duo’s founder and tech lead confirmed that group calling is officially available in “select regions.”

Back in December, sources reported that Google is developing a group calling feature for Duo. Just a few months later on Tuesday, April 24, Google Indonesia confirmed that group calling up to four people is available in the country. Later that day, Duo founder and tech lead Justin Uberti confirmed that the functionality is rolling out in “select regions.”

While four people isn’t nearly as impressive as Skype’s recently launched 50-person video calling, or even Apple’s FaceTime, which can support 32 people on a single video-call, it’s certainly a start, especially if Google wants to remain an industry leader.

The video published by Google Indonesia demonstrating how to add multiple people to a video call shows that a “create group” button has been added to the application. When you tap it, your top contacts will appear as the first options to add to the group, followed by the rest of your phonebook. You can also save these groups for easy access later.

Di bulan Ramadan nanti mau video call lancar rame - rame sama teman dan keluarga?



🚨🚨 Good news!! #GoogleDUO sekarang bisa group call sampai dengan 4 orang loh. Yuk, cobain langsung Google DUO di Android kamu! pic.twitter.com/Yo7nQg6FdX — Google Indonesia (@Google_IDN) April 24, 2019

Though Duo’s four-person group calling is only available in a few regions as of today, it’s likely that the rest of the world will start gaining access over the next couple of months. — AFP-Relaxnews