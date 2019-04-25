Galaxy A70 is now available in Malaysia (VIDEO)

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is now available in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Samsung Galaxy A70 has finally arrived in Malaysia. This is Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone that comes with a large 6.7″ display, a triple-camera setup and a huge battery.

According to retailer DirectD, the Samsung Galaxy A70 for Malaysia is officially priced at RM1,999 and it comes with a free 64GB Samsung Evo Plus microSD card. The device is available in 3 colour options – Black, Blue and White.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. There’s a small notch at the top that houses a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 675 processor and for Malaysia, we are getting the higher 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and you can expect the storage further via a microSD card.

For taking pictures, the Galaxy A70 comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 32MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth camera for bokeh effects. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it also supports Face Unlock.

Powering the Galaxy A70 is a huge 4,500mAh battery and it supports a higher 25W Super Fast Charge via USB-C. Out of the box it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s latest OneUI interface. You can check out our hands-on with the Galaxy A70 in the video below.

As spotted on SIRIM’s certification, it appears that the Galaxy A70 for Malaysia does not come with NFC, and that means it won’t be supporting Samsung Pay. If you’re looking for a mid-range device with Samsung Pay, you could consider the Galaxy A9 (2018) which is currently going for RM1,399. It comes with a 6.3″ Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 660 processor and it has a quad-camera setup for the rear. — SoyaCincau