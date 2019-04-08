Bang & Olufsen’s luxurious 77-inch OLED TV has speakers that unfold like butterfly wings (VIDEO)

Bang and Olufsen’s Beovision Harmony TV. — Bang and Olufsen pic via AFP-Relaxnews

MILAN, April 8 — At an event in Milan today, Bang & Olufsen gave the world a first look at a TV with a set of oak and aluminum finished speakers that function to disguise the TV screen when it’s not in use and unfold to reveal the 77-inch OLED display when it’s time to sit back and relax.

For Milan Design Week, Bang & Olufsen’s Beovision Harmony TV made its world premiere, revealing a 77-inch OLED LG display and set of sliding oak and aluminum (or two-toned fabric) covered speakers.

When the television is not in use, the speakers are positioned in front of it in such a way that they disguise the TV as well as turn it into a piece of luxurious décor.

To watch television, the speakers unfold like butterfly wings with an axis at the centre; the TV slowly shifts upwards to create a place for the speakers to rest below it without obstructing the view of the screen.

Specs will be provided as time draws nearer to the commercial launch.

According to sources that were present at the world premiere of the Beovision Harmony in Milan, it will be priced at €18,500 (RM85,405) and will hit the market this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews