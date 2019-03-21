Honor to launch Redmi 7 challenger in Malaysia next week

Honor will be launching their 8C model in Malaysia next week. — Picture by Honor via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysians are really getting spoilt for choice as we are getting more affordable new smartphone options that are priced under RM1,000. Next week, Honor will be launching their 8C in Malaysia and this is an affordable model that’s positioned under its Honor 8X.

According to the invite which they have sent to the media, the Malaysian Honor 8C launch is taking place next Tuesday, the 26th March 2019. We expect to get the full pricing and availability details at the local event.

The Honor 8C is a very similar device to the recently announced Redmi 7 from Xiaomi. If you look at the spec sheet, it has a similar display, processor and battery capacity.

The device gets a 6.26″ HD+ display and it runs on a mid-range Snapdragon 632 processor. In India, the Honor 8C is available only with 4GB of RAM and you have the option of either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The Honor 8C comes with an AI assisted 13MP + 2MP dual-camera combo while the front gets an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering this budget smartphone is a 4,000mAh battery that charges via a microUSB port.

If we refer to India, the pricing is higher than Xiaomi’s budget offering. The 4GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at 12,999 INR (about RM769), while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at 14,999 (about RM888). As a comparison, the Redmi 7 is priced from as low as RM499 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model, while the higher 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is going for RM599.

If Honor wants to be competitive, they could price it lower in our local market. Alternatively, it is possible that they release a lower spec variant with less RAM and storage to bring its official price tag lower. We’ll definitely learn more next week so stay tuned. — SoyaCincau