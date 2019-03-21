Honor 8X gets a RM100 price cut in Malaysia (VIDEO)

The Honor 8X is getting a RM100 price cut starting March 22, 2019. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Honor 8X is one of the most affordable smartphones that come with 128GB of storage. When it was launched late last year, it carried an official price tag of RM949. If you’re looking for a better deal, the mid-range smartphone is getting an RM100 price cut.

Starting tomorrow, March 22, 2019, the Honor 8X will be going for RM849 and it will take effect on Honor’s on-ground experience stores as well as their official online stores on HiHonor.com, Shopee, Lazada and 11street.

To recap, the Honor 8X features a 6.5″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a Kirin 710 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For taking pictures, it gets a 20MP + 2MP dual-camera setup with AI enhancement, while the front comes with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the Honor 8X is a 3,750mAh battery that charges via microUSB. When the device was launched, it ran on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top. You can watch our hands-on video below as well as our first impressions post. — SoyaCincau