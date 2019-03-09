Twitter makes tweet-reporting feature more robust

Twitter is making its tweet reporting system more comprehensive. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 — Twitter has announced on its safety account that users will be able to give a more comprehensive review about the content they report and why.

In an attempt to remove Tweets that share personal information more quickly, Twitter Safety announced yesterday that, “you’ll be able to tell [Twitter] more about the Tweet you are reporting.”

When you report a post, you’ll now be able to categorize it into one of various categories including if it’s offensive, includes targeted harassment, includes private information, or threatens violence.

If you select that the tweet includes private information, you’ll then be able to specify further what kind of information.

We want to move faster in reviewing reported Tweets that share personal information. Starting today, you'll be able to tell us more about the Tweet you are reporting. pic.twitter.com/quJ2jqlYIt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 7, 2019

This system will help the platform prioritize reported tweet reviewing and speed up the process of removing content containing personal information.

Twitter’s announcement comes just one day after Mark Zuckerberg published a blog post outlining Facebook’s intentions to become a “privacy-focused communications platform.”

An ultimate “clear history” feature is expected to be available later this year that will allow users to erase all their data — personal information and everything.

All this comes as a response to the uproar caused by Cambridge Analytica scandal last year when the firm harvested millions of Facebook users’ data without their knowledge.

As worldwide concern regarding personal control over personal data continues to grow, platforms like Twitter try to soften the blow by offering to speed up their safety solutions. — AFP-Relaxnews