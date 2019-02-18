Xiaomi drops more details on its upcoming Mi 9

According to Xiaomi, the Mi 9 will use Samsung’s Amoled display that has a small notch to house a customised micro-selfie camera. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Xiaomi continues to drop more details on its upcoming Mi 9 flagship smartphone.

After showing off its glass back design with a triple-camera setup, Xiaomi has finally revealed the front of the device which comes with a much smaller notch.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi 9 will use Samsung’s Amoled display that has a small notch to house a customised micro-selfie camera.

While it didn’t state the size, the Mi 9 will still push a Full HD+ resolution with a screen to body ratio of 90.7 per cent.

It has a 103.8 per cent NTSC wide colour gamut and high contrast ratio of over 60,000:1. In high brightness mode, the screen can push a brightness of 600 nits.

The Mi 9 also gets an in-screen fingerprint sensor which is said to be improved with a larger 5-micron pixel. However, it is still optical based, similar to its predecessor.

For better durability, the Mi 9’s display also gets Gorilla Glass 6 protection. There’s still a noticeable chin at the bottom of the display and Xiaomi claims that it’s 40 per cent smaller than the Mi 8’s.

In terms of sound, the Mi 9 promises to offer deeper bass with its larger 0.9cc speaker box. The device also gets a built-in Smart PA but there’s no mention of a stereo speaker output.

The Mi 9 promises to offer deeper bass and also gets a built-in Smart PA. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Since it’s a new flagship for 2019, the Mi 9 will be using Qualcomm’s latest 7nm based Snapdragon 855 processor that claims to offer a 45 per cent increase in performance compared to the Snapdragon 845.

It has a 2.84GHz prime core, 3x 2.42GHz performance core and 4x 1.80GHz efficiency cores.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi 9 with its Snapdragon 855 processor had scored as high as 387,851 on Antutu benchmarks.

That’s higher than the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT (over 368,000) which has the same processor and 12GB of RAM. For better gaming, the Mi 9 also gets a Game Turbo feature, which sounds quite similar to Huawei’s GPU Turbo.

The Mi 9 will be announced in China on February 20 and it will be making its debut at Barcelona on February 24.

We will be heading for Barcelona at the end of this week so stay tuned to us for the latest updates. — SoyaCincau