KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has sent a letter to the Sports Commissioner (PJS) to explain the confusion over its financial statements and budget raised at the FAM Extraordinary Congress 2026 last Thursday (June 4).

FAM said in a statement that the clarification followed allegations that it had not presented audited financial statements and the annual budget to affiliate members as required.

“As the governing body of national football, FAM respects the role of the Sports Commissioner’s Office in ensuring compliance with the Sports Development Act 1997 and will continue to extend full cooperation to the relevant authorities on any matters requiring further clarification,” the statement read.

FAM has also denied claims that it has failed to table audited financial reports since 2016, calling the accusations misleading.

The association said all audited financial reports have been presented at its Annual Congress, including the report for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, which was tabled last Thursday.

FAM said each financial report is reviewed by the Finance and Management Committee and the Executive Committee before being tabled for approval at the Annual Congress. — Bernama