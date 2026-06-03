LONDON, June 3 — The World Cup kicks off on June 11, with the build-up to these finals no less contentious or controversial than the tournament in Qatar four years ago, reported PA Media/dpa.

Here, the Press Association looks at the backdrop to the North American extravaganza, and what to look out for when the action begins.

How did we get here?

Fifa awarded the finals to the United States (US), Canada and Mexico back in 2018, during Donald Trump’s first term as US President.

Since his return to the presidency in January 2025, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has been a regular presence at the White House, with some believing the relationship between the two men is uncomfortably close, given Fifa’s statutory obligation to political neutrality and Trump’s polarising approach.

Fifas decision to award Trump a Peace Prize just over two months before US airstrikes on Iran drew criticism and mockery in equal measure.

What are the main concerns heading into the tournament?

A lot of criticism has been aimed at Fifa over ticket sales – not just the pricing, but the adoption of dynamic pricing, accusations it has created false scarcity in the way tickets have been released, and its approach to ticket resale, where it takes a cut of sales and purchases on its platform.

Some host venues, New Jersey and Boston in particular, have also faced opposition over transport costs.

Human rights and fans’ organisations are also worried about the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policies on fans coming to the US, and those already there.

The heat is also set to be a difficulty for players and spectators alike, while Iran’s participation has felt uncertain ever since US military action in West Asia began in February.

What’s new this time?

The finals are the biggest ever, with 48 teams and a round of 32.

It’s also the first time three nations have co-hosted, with Mexico the first country to host a finals three times.

Concerns around player welfare have prompted Fifa to introduce three-minute water breaks at every game, to be taken close to the midway point in each half.

Who are the favourites, and who are the new nations?

France, Spain and England look like the most likely teams to triumph, but as ever with summer tournaments the key will be who arrives with the most players fit.

The new faces are Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. Curacao will become the smallest nation ever to play at the finals.

Are there any new rules to look out for?

Yes, plenty. In order to speed up play, referees will be able to start a five-second countdown where they feel too long is being taken over a throw-in or a goal kick.

Throw-ins will be reversed and corners awarded if too much time is taken.

A 10-second limit will be imposed for substitutions. If the incoming player does not enter the field within that time, he must wait an additional minute before joining the match, leaving his team temporarily a player short.

Where an injury to a player forces play to be stopped, that player must stay off the pitch for at least one minute.

VAR may check whether a corner kick was correctly awarded, but the review must be completed before the corner is taken.

Once play resumes, the decision cannot be changed. Goal-kick decisions made on the field are not subject to VAR review.

And VAR can now step in if a clear foul committed by the attacking team before the ball is in play at a set-piece leads to a direct impact on a goal, penalty kick or disciplinary sanction.

Second yellow cards given on-field can be overturned at the World Cup, but only if the VAR determines there was no foul.

Fifa has also adopted a discretionary law change allowing competitions to show red cards to players who cover their mouths in a confrontation with an opponent, following an incident involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior earlier this year.

Players who leave the field of play in protest at a referee’s decision – and team staff who encourage them to do so – will be shown red cards. — Bernama