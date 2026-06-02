SAN FRANCISCO, June 2 — Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ended his sneaker free agency yesterday announcing a 10-year deal with Chinese company Li-Ning after leaving Under Armour last November.

Curry, 38, revealed the deal on social media and called it “the partnership of a lifetime” that will include global expansion of his Curry Brand, basketball products, a golf line, leisure clothing and the ability to sign other athletes to his brand.

“This is bigger than a show deal, bigger than a signature series,” Curry said in a video, saying Li-Ning will deliver “sneakers that I believe in that will continue to deliver at the highest level.”

Other Li-Ning athletes with their shoes include Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate.

Curry had been a partner with Under Armour for 13 years before the split and had worn various brands through the NBA season. — AFP