HAMBURG, April 12 — Bayern Munich broke a 54-year Bundesliga goalscoring record yesterday, with Leon Goretzka’s 53rd-minute strike against St Pauli bringing the league leaders’ tally to 102 goals this season.

Goretzka’s goal bettered the mark of 101 set by the Bavarian giants in 1971-72 with a side featuring club legends Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Mueller and Uli Hoeness.

After scoring, Goretzka celebrated with the entire team while goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer ran to the bench, high-fiving and hugging the substitutes and coaching staff.

Midfielder Jamal Musiala gave Bayern the lead with a header in the ninth minute, equalling the record.

Just one minute after Goretzka’s record-breaking strike, Michael Olise added another to bring the tally to 103.

Harry Kane, who has 31 goals this league season, was named on the bench with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid in mind.

League leaders Bayern, who are on the cusp of winning a record-extending 35th Bundesliga title, brought up the record with five matches still to play this season.

Bayern are the only club to hit the 100-goal mark in a Bundesliga season. They also did it in 2019-20, finishing with exactly 100. — AFP