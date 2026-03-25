JEDDAH, March 25 — Defending champions Al-Ahli will take on Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim in next month’s quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League Elite in Jeddah should the Saudi Pro League side defeat Qatar’s Al-Duhail in their rearranged single-leg last 16 clash.

The Saudi city will host the centralised competition despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has already forced the four Round of 16 fixtures for clubs in west Asia to be postponed from early March until April 13 and 14.

Four-time winners Al-Hilal or Qatar’s Al-Sadd will take on Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, while Thai champions Buriram United will face either Tractor FC from Iran or Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.

Machida Zelvia, also from Japan, will play the winner of the last 16 clash between two-time champions Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s Al-Wahda.

The quarterfinals are due to be played from April 16 to 18 with the semifinals on April 20 and 21. The final will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on April 25. — Reuters